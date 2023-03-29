BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Five Hopewell residents have been displaced after a fire on Wednesday night.

The fire started sometime on Wednesday, March 29 and according to the homeowners, they believe it stemmed from one of the bedrooms. They said that a heat lamp was near a flammable item and they believe this sparked the fire.

The house was fully engulfed in flames and it now has been deemed a total. Five people were able to get out of the house safely and all have been displaced. The Red Cross was called to the help the residents.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Other details about the fire are still limited at this time.