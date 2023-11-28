PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Franchise owners of five McDonald’s in Jefferson, Elk, and Clarion Counties were found to have violated child labor laws, the U.S. Department of Labor announced.

The investigation by the Department of Labor found the operators of these McDonald’s, Endor Inc., employed 34 children — 14 to 15 years old — to work later and longer than permitted by law at these five locations:

Location City # of Employees 249 Allegheny Road Brookville 4 136 Perkins Road Clarion 9 707 Main St. Clarion 2 102 N. Findley St. Punxsutawney 9 825 South St. St. Mary’s 10

The Wage and Hour Division reported that Endor Inc., owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney and based in Cranberry Township, violated laws by having the children work hours as follows:

Before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

During school hours.

Later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.

More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a regular school week.

More than 8 hours on a non-school day.

“Fast food restaurants offer young workers an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, but federal law makes sure their experiences do not come at the expense of their education or well-being,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Endor Inc. paid $26,894 in civil penalties to the Department of Labor to resolve its violations, according to a release from the department.