ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) granted $505,776 to renovate the Railroaders Memorial Museum in Altoona.

Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-79) announced on Monday, Oct. 31.

The funding will cover projects that include replacing the 30-year-old roof, pairing back vegetation overgrowth, and updating the auditorium used by Penn State Altoona for rail transportation and engineering classes.

“The Railroaders Memorial Museum is a historic treasure that attracts many visitors to the region generating great economic benefits and serves as a major venue for a wide variety of community and other civic events,” Ward said. “This state investment will allow the museum to improve the displays and auditorium so they can be used for educational programming, promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) learning objectives to students through real-life examples of existing railroad technology. I am pleased that this investment will support heritage tourism, STEM education, and economic development in the city.”

“As someone from a family with a rich history in railroading here in Altoona, I am thrilled to see the story of this still relevant industry being passed down to future generations,” Schmitt said. “In fact, a portion of this funding will be used to improve educational opportunities for the next generation of youth seeking careers in the railroad.”

RACP, a $3.1 billion program administered through the Office of the Budget, provides grants for development projects that boost the economic, civic, cultural, recreational or historical value of the surrounding community.