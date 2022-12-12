BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Someone is walking away with $50K after a winning lottery ticket was sold in Blair County.

The prize was part of the fourth weekly drawing of New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 7, 2023, drawing.

The ticket was sold at Giant Eagle on Route 36 in Roaring Spring. The other winning ticket was sold at Karns on State Street in Lemoyne, Cumberland County.

The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly drawn from among more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 29 and Dec. 5.



To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the PA Lottery’s Official App or at a Lottery retailer.