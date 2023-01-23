CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after numerous catalytic converters worth a total of $5,000 were stolen from a Millheim Borough auto center.

On Dec. 7, state police received a tip from Valley Auto Center, located at 127 W Main Street, that five catalytic converters had been cut off from four vehicles: a 2006 Honda, 2004 Jeep, 2000 Dodge and 1995 Dodge.

Details remain limited, but troopers did note that each catalytic converter has an estimated value of $1,000.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to reach out to state police in Rockview at 814-355-7545.