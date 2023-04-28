CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Saturday, April 28th one Curwensville couple will be raising money for individuals who struggle with infertility.

DJ and Anyssa Caldwell are holding the “Run for One in Eight” 5K race to benefit RESOLVE. RESOLVE is a national fertility association that was established in 1974 and is dedicated to ensuring that all people challenged in their family-building journey reach a resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by the community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act.

The race will start at 10 a.m. at Irvin Park in Curwensville and registration is $25 per person. Afterward, there will be a festival that includes over 50 vendors.

“We are going to have about 56 different vendors here.,” Anyssa said. “Irvin Park will have food trucks, different vendors will have a basket raffle that all proceeds will go to resolve as well.”

If you are interested in participating in the race, visit their website to sign up.

DJ and Anyssa decided to help RESOLVE after struggling with infertility themselves.

“My husband and I went through some difficulties with infertility as well,” Anyssa said. “So it kind of has our heart and we just kind of want to go give back to that.”

Today they have two kids and they want to show their appreciation and tell others that they are not alone.

“It took us a little over three years to have our oldest. It was a lot of treatments and things like that. We understand how close that circle can be. We want to be able to raise awareness that we have support for them and if they need to come to us or anybody else like we will support them as well,” Anyssa said.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people are globally affected by infertility. April 23-29 is also known as National Infertility Awareness Week.