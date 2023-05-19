HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The BBQ Bonanza is back at the Huntingdon County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The events begin on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. and are back at it again on Saturday, May 20 starting at 10 a.m.

There will be craft vendors, live music, cornhole competitions, and of course the BBQ. The event will also have kids activities and a demo derby.

This is the 5th year for the family-friendly event that benefits two local non-profits. Last year they raised $25,000.