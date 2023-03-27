ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A bridge replacement project in Altoona is set to start Monday, April 3 and it will affect traffic patterns.

The 5th Avenue Bridge, which runs over Mill Run Stream, is set to start being replaced on Monday. The bridge is located between 31st Street and Crescent Road/32nd Street.

The project is expected to last until Tuesday, August 15.

The bridge will close a portion of 5th Avenue between 31st Street and 32nd Street. Traffic will be detoured to 6th Avenue.

The contract for this project was awarded to Charles Merlo, Inc. of Mineral Point.