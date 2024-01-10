HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rep. Frank Burns announced Wednesday that Cambria County has received a multi-million dollar grant to purchase new trash and recycling trucks.

Burns said the $6.19 million grant from the Department of Environmental Protection will go toward upgrading the Pro Dispoal Inc. truck fleet.

Through the Drive PA Forward program, 16 zero-emissions trash and recycling trucks will be available in Johnstown and the firm’s new Ebensburg facility, which will also be installing 16 fast charging stations.

“This substantial grant will help a local, family-owned-and-operated company replace a number of aging diesel vehicles with newer, more efficient models – keeping it competitive in the regional market it serves,” Burns said. “The company, its employees, the community and our economy are all huge winners with this investment.”

Mike Bellvia, owner and CEO of Pro Disposal, said Burns’ determination was a big part in receiving the grant, which is funding 75% of the project.

“The adoption of EV trucks is a monumental step for our business and the industry as whole,” Bellvia said. “We would like to especially thank State Representative Frank Burns and his staff who were incredibly supportive in guiding us through the grant process and helping us to secure the funding for this project.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to Burns, Pro Disposal started as a one-truck trash collection business in Portage. The business now covers 2.7 million miles annually and provides waste management services in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties.