CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several dogs were killed in an early morning fire at an Amish pet boarding facility in Centre County Monday.

Four fire departments were sent to the fire on the 5000 block of Brush Valley Road in Miles Township at 2:57 a.m. According to Miles Township Fire Company Chief Eric Miller, a building on the property was on fire and it took firefighters five minutes to get the blaze under control.

Image provided by the Miles Township Fire Company. Image provided by the Miles Township Fire Company. Image provided by the Miles Township Fire Company.

Miller said six dogs died in the fire and no people were injured. The fire is believed to have been caused by a propane heater at the back of the structure. The building was a total loss.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Miles Township Fire Company responded to the scene along with the Spring Mills Fire Company, Centre Hall Fire Company and the Clinton County Fire Department.