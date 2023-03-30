BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bedford Area School District is giving back to six people who have had a positive impact on the community.

Six people were inducted into the “Hall of excellence” in Bedford County on Thursday. They traveled from all over the country to be recognized for their contributions to the community. From family doctors to athletic coaches to cancer researchers, they each have positively impacted those around them.

According to the event’s organizers, The Hall of Excellence honors individuals who have made significant life-long contributions as either graduates of the Bedford Area School District, former educators who served with distinction, or those who have made significant contributions of time and effort to the District.

Here are this years inductees for the “Hall of Excellence”:

Dr. David Baer (Class of 1971): David graduated from Juniata College in 1975 and then attended Thomas Jefferson Medical School in the Physician Shortage Area Program (PSAP) with early admission. This program encouraged and trained rural students to return to underserved areas. Dr. Baer graduated from PSAP in 1979. He then trained in residency and fellowship in family medicine at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Pittsburgh. After graduating, he served as an ER Physician in Indiana, PA for two years from 1983 to 1985, before returning to Bedford to start a private practice as a family doctor.

William “Bill” Creps (Class of 1956): Bill attended Frostburg University and received a degree in education. He then taught at Everett for half a year before he began teaching and coaching at Bedford High School in 1966. He taught math for 33 years. During that time he coached track, wrestling, and football during and after teaching at Bedford High School. He was the first Jr. High Wrestling Coach. He then coached varsity wrestling for 25 years.

Douglas Kuhns Ph.D. (Class of 1972): Doug graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1985. He has over 100 published works in cancer research. He currently works at Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research and has been in his current position for 35 years. Doug has discovered and developed new tools to help diagnose and understand Chronic Granulomatous Disease better.

William “Bill” Masterson: Bill Masterson was born in New York City on November 25, 1914. His parents were actors in New York City, he was raised in Lock Haven by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Gahagan. Bill was the first male teacher ever at the Bedford Elementary School. He was a sixth-grade teacher for 30 years from 1946-1976. He started the Parks and Recreation Program in 1949. He officiated basketball and football for 25 years.

Norma L. (Gloor) Pyle (Class of 1953): After graduating high school, Norma attended Penn State University to major in music education. She was hired by the Everett School District as the elementary school music teacher. She then furthered her education at PSU Altoona and obtained her Early Childhood Education Degree. Norma then became employed by the Bedford Area School District as a third grade teacher and introduced the Gifted Education Program.

Mark Tennant (Class of 1979): He went on to attend Oral Roberts University, graduating in 1983. In 1992 he founded The Arrow Child & Family Ministries, which is a Christian-based foster care and adoption organization. After founding and serving Arrow Child and Family Ministries, Mark became the vice president of ministry advancement for East-West Ministries International.

“This is a great event,” Eric Zembower, President of the Bedford Area School District said. “To hear these stories of these folks who have given to the community is truly unbelievable.”

Organizers also say they’re glad to be back on track since they had to double up on inductees last year because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The event took place on Thursday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bedford High School auditorium.