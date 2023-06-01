JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 6-year-old was rushed to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh after an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. May 31 when a 17-year-old girl was driving a Yamaha Kodiak ATV with a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy on Adrian Road in Young Township.

State police said the teen was turning onto 1st Street when the ATV overturned.

The youngest was rushed to UPMC Children’s with suspected serious injuries while the driver had suspected minor injuries and went to Punxsutawney Hospital. The 15-year-old was reportedly uninjured.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Police noted in their report that no safety equipment was being used at the time of the crash.