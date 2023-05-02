JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater Johnstown School District is receiving over a $63,000 state grant to expand dual credit programs.

Dual credit programs enable high school students to take college courses and earn credits for both high school and college.

The Johnstown school district may use the funding to expand dual credit opportunities for all high school students, including those experiencing educational instability, enrolled in career and technical education programs, low-income students and historically underserved student groups.

“I’ve always made economic development a priority, and supported programs and grants to make education, training and jobs more accessible to improve the region’s economy,” Burns said. “This grant will give more students more opportunities to work toward higher education and a successful future.”

State Representative Frank Burns announced the grant on Tuesday, May 2.