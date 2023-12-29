HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing man.

Missing person: Michael Pasqualone, 64, of Hollidaysburg

Michael Pasqualone, 64, was reported missing to the police. He was last seen around 4 p.m. on Dec. 28 near the corner of Union Street and Mulberry Street next to the Blair County Prison in Hollidaysburg.

Pasqualone is described as a white male, approximately 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing green sweatpants, a blue t-shirt, a black leather jacket and boots.

It is reported that Pasqualone has shown signs of early onset dementia.

Anyone who may have seen Pasqualone, or has information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department at 814-695-3711 or the Blair County 911 Center at 814-940-5950.