JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Johnstown branch of the American Association of University Women will be hosting a book sale starting this week.

The 65th annual used book sale will take place from Wednesday, August 9 to Saturday, August 12 at the Galleria Mall. The sales of the book go to help with scholarships.

More than 600 boxes of books have been sorted for the used book sale. The next collection for book sales will take place in October.

The mall is located at 500 Galleria Drive and the sale will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the 1st floor/5th anchor area by Auntie Annes.