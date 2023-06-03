SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One man was taken into custody after a shooting in Shade Township Friday morning and Somerset County District Attorney has released more details of the incident.

At around 10:50 a.m. on June 2, Pennsylvania State Police were called about a shooting in Shade Township.

Through the investigation, Gregory John Mostoller, 67, of Johnstown was charged with criminal homicide for the murder of Clifton Earl Johnson of Hooversville.

“While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under active investigation by PSP, I am thankful for the fast response and investigation by PSP and overall dedication to the citizens of Somerset County. My deepest condolences are with the Johnson family,” said Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar

While more details weren’t available at this time, court documents show that Mostoller was arraigned at 11 p.m. Friday night by Judge Mankamyer and was denied bail. He is currently in Somerset County Prison.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.