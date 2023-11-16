ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven people were displaced after an early morning fire spread to three Altoona homes.

Altoona and Logan Township fire crews responded to Friday morning, Nov. 16, at 1:21 a.m. for the report of a fire on the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

According to Altoona Fire Chief Adam Fee, the fire started in 1002 and spread to 1004 and 1006, leaving seven people displaced.

The Red Cross was called to assist all residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.