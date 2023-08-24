HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties received part of $49.6 million in funding from the Shapiro Administration for safety projects for highways, aviation, bikes, pedestrians and more.

Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhances communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.

Here are the projects and awarded funding for counties in Central Pennsylvania.

Bedford County: Napier Township – $360,400 to rehabilitate the Hammer Road Bridge to remove the restrictive 3-ton weight limit.

Blair County: City of Altoona – $584,183 to install 29, 150W-LED high-mast luminaires along the Juniata Gap shared Bike/Pedestrian Trail. The Project will create a reliable, connected, and safer active transportation experience for users of the Trail.

Cambria County: Middle Taylor Township – $330,000 for paving of four Township-owned roads, including Teeter Road, Cub Street, South Taft Street, and Duke Street.

Summerhill Township – $329,889 for improvements to Shaft Road, including paving with base course and wearing course, installing guiderails, placing riprap at exit of cross pipes, final seeding and mulching, installing fence, increasing visibility at the intersection, and installing road signs.

Centre County: Borough of State College – $78,991 to construct a new pedestrian bridge in Walnut Springs Park. The bridge provides an important transportation alternative to travel from the Borough of State College to College Township via the trail systems within the park.

Clearfield County: Clearfield County – $245,000 to provide local scour protection along four bridge foundations within the County’s bridge inventory in Bell Township, Curwensville Borough, Greenwood Township, and Union Township.

Jefferson County: Borough of Punxsutawney – $428,009 to demolish the existing cobblestone road, curb, and sidewalk on Dinsmore Avenue and install paving and ADA sidewalks.

You can see the full list of all 37 counties across the Commonwealth by clicking here.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

On September 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM, PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Applications are due by 4PM on November 10, 2023. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.

The bipartisan budget Governor Shapiro signed earlier this month includes increased transportation funding by reducing the Pennsylvania State Police’s reliance on the Motor License Fund, freeing up $125 million annually over the next four years to put those dollars directly into road and bridge projects.