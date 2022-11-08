INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Seven adults are being charged with criminal homicide after an Indiana County teen was kidnapped and found dead in late October, state police said.

According to a press release, the adults who police believe were involved in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa have all been charged with one count of criminal homicide. Below is the list of people charged:

Summer Settlemyer, 18, of Johnstown

Isaac Buchkoski, 21, of Johnstown

Desean Alvarez, 21, of Indiana

Taylyn Edwards, 18, of Johnstown

Mia Catalfano, 18, of Johnstown

Jesse Wadsworth, 18, of Johnstown

Thomas Rivera, 20, of Johnstown

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Garreffa was stabbed to death about 30 minutes after he was allegedly kidnapped by the group of people, police said. His body was found in a remote wooded area on Saturday, Oct. 22.

A 14-year-old girl involved in the case is still being charged as a juvenile with kidnapping and is still in a juvenile facility, police said.

“While these individuals are charged with additional crimes today, the investigation is still on-going as to the particular conduct of each defendant,” Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi, Jr. said. “I appreciate the hard work of the members of the Pennsylvania State Police and know that they will continue to gather the evidence necessary to bring justice for young Hayden.”

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for November 11.