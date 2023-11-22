CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been just over seven months since Mandy Wisor was reported missing, and state police are still looking for answers — and any tips the public might have.

Wisor, 38, of Woodland, was reported to have been last seen on Wednesday, April 12.

Wisor is described as a white, non-Hispanic woman who’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. She also has brown eyes and brown hair.

While more details are limited at this time, Pennsylvania State Police put out a release stating they are still actively investigating Wisor’s disappearance. The Criminal Investigation Unit continues to follow up on all available information.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Wisor dating back to April is asked to call Criminal Investigator Trooper Patrick at PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.