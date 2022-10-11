CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a case where a wood splitter was stolen from a camp located along SR 36.

A Brave 7-ton wood splitter was taken from a camp located at the 6800 block of Colonel Drake Highway in Bell Township. The owner told state police that the theft had to have happened sometime between Sept. 27 at 11:40 a.m. and Oct. 4 at 11:40 a.m.

The wood splitter has an estimated value of $500.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.