CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 72-year-old was found unhurt in a ravine more than 30 hours after he crashed his car on Interstate 80, state police said.

According to Trooper Norbert, the crash happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. at mile marker 135.2 — a 72-year-old crashed into a ravine.

The 72-year-old was found waving through his window and was taken to the local hospital as a precaution.

Police got multiple calls but no one could find evidence of a crash. It wasn’t until Monday that they found the man in a 30-foot-deep ravine. They noted it was a spot that was hard to see, especially as you drive past it.