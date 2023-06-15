CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Bigler YMCA is hosting its 75th annual Strawberry Festival to raise funds for its free summer program.

The festival will take place on Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. It features youth baseball games, a youth soccer tournament, music, food, a Chinese auction and more. This year they’ll be celebrating the 180th anniversary of the Village of Bigler, the 38th anniversary of the Bigler YMCA and the 75th anniversary of the playground.

Local vendors will be there to show off all they offer as well. Vendors will be open starting at 9 a.m. and concessions open at 10 a.m. You’re invited to stop by on any day of this two-day event to enjoy all they have to offer.

Here’s a list of events:

Saturday, June 24

Pee Wee Soccer: 9 a.m.

10U Baseball Tournament: 9 a.m.

Timber Rattlesnake Education: 10 a.m.

Pee Wee Soccer: 10 a.m.

Not Ashamed: 10:30 a.m.

Cornhole Tournament: 12:45 p.m. (Registration begins at 11:34 a.m.)

Bigfoot Country Radio: 12:30 p.m.

DJ’s Karate Studio: 1 p.m.

Nostalgia: 2:30 p.m.

Playground dedication in memory of Louise S. Walker: 3:30 p.m.

Rep. Dallas Kephart: 4 p.m.

Bigler YMCA Tee-Ball League: 5 p.m.

Beth Kawa: 5:30 p.m.

Bigler YMCA Tee-Ball League: 6 p.m.

Fireworks: 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

10U Baseball Championship: 9 a.m.

Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band: 1 p.m.

The Daisies Twirling Unit: 2 p.m.

Bigler Citizen of the Year Award: 3 p.m.

DJ Derek: 3:30 p.m.

Chinese Auction & 50/50 raffle winners drawn

The event also features kids games and face painting. Every child will receive 5 free game tickets to start the night and they can be claimed at the concession stand.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Bigler YMCA Summer Playground Program. This is activities program to keep your children active and motivated during the long summer months.