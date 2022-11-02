CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With less than a week until Election Day, Clearfield and Elk County residents will be casting their votes in the House of Representatives race for the 75th district.

Republican incumbent Mike Armanini is taking on Democrat Erica Vogt, who are both in agreement on one thing, creating a better community and making life better for the residents of Pennsylvania.

In Armanini’s eyes, he believes the biggest issues are impacting people’s wallets.

“Well you know I would say the challenges that are mainly throughout our commonwealth is inflation and security, you know we are faced with unbelievable gas prices, and food prices, it’s really costing the family a lot more to survive these days,” Armanini said.

On the other side of the isle, Vogt said she’s seeing challenges daily in her classroom.

“Here in the 75th district, we have a lot of people who tend to fall through the cracks,” Vogt said. “As a teacher, of course, I see a lot of just abject poverty, I see a lot of students and we all generally as educators in the entire region see a lot of families that may need help that don’t necessarily know how to ask for that help.”

Both candidates also see the drug issues in Clearfield and Elk counties and believe taking action can help families.

“My job is to solve the problems that I see,” Vogt said. “To help inspire and make lives better for the children that I work with as well as their families, you know what they can do as families to make their children’s lives better, to promote their happiness and academic skills.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Armanini also said he enjoys taking a part in the community and looks to help whoever out whenever he can.

I’m a hands-on person, I’ve been in people’s yards discussing problems with their driveway due to say ‘something incorrect with PennDOT’ or an issue that they’re having,” Armanini said. “I’ve been able to mediate with townships, with DEP when things have stalled. You know if you have a concern and I’m your voice for your concerns.”