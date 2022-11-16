ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a young child.

The incident occurred at an Altoona home on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. where Daniel High, 76, was allegedly seen touching the child over and under its diaper. High was in the child’s playroom where he was seen, according to court documents.

Daniel High, 76, of Altoona. Image provided by the Altoona Police Department.

The child was taken from the room by his parents who reported High to police the following day. The parents also reported to police they spoke with their child about what happened. The child reportedly said High was “playing a game.”

Officers attempted to speak with High about the incident but he didn’t show up at the station after agreeing to an interview, according to police.

Court documents show High was arrested in 1973 and accused of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of minors. He was later arrested and pleaded guilty in 1991 to furnishing alcohol to minors.

High was arraigned late Tuesday night and placed in Blair County Prison where he is being held on $175,000 bail. He faces felony charges of corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.