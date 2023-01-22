HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Huntingdon County School District will operate on a three-hour delay Monday after thousands of gallons of fuel oil leaked at one of its elementary schools.

The Southern Huntingdon County School District announced on Facebook a certified underground fiberglass heating fuel tank leaked approximately 7,600 gallons of fuel oil at Spring Farm Elementary

Because of the accident, the district has connected with the Department of Environmental Protection and is working to fix the situation. The three-hour delay will give the district time to prepare for normal operation.

All Spring Farms students will remain on the bus and report to the high school/middle school. If parents take students to school, they are asked to drop them off at the high school/middle school.

Elementary students will be provided with additional information by staff upon arrival.