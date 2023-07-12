BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 76th Huntingdon County Fire Convention kicked off Wednesday with four days packed full of fun.

This year’s convention is hosted by the Saxton Volunteer Fire Department

Things got started with registration opening at 5 p.m. for the Little Princess contest p.m. along with the concession stand and little princess interviews. The Little Princess Contest will begin at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, registration will open at 5 p.m. for the Emergency Medical Services contests, which will begin at 6 p.m. Concession stands will open at 5 p.m., according to their event schedule.

On Friday, registration will open at 4 p.m. for the Firefighter’s contest, which starts at 6 p.m. A captains meeting for the contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. Also opening at 4 p.m. are kid’s games. Then from 9 p.m. to midnight, there will be entertainment at the Firehouse by “Zac Grace”.

A breakfast special will kick things off starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday running until 10 a.m. Registration began at 8 a.m., along with the Firefighters Contest (captains meeting at 7:30 a.m.) There will be Queen interviews at Trinity Chruch from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Parade judging will also be happening from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tussey Mountain High School. The convention parade will begin moving at 6 p.m.

Things will come to a close at 9:30 p.m. as the Queen Pageant and Parade Award Ceremonies take place. Following that, there will be entertainment by “The Pines” at the Firehouse.

WTAJ’s very own Morgan Koziar and Rebecca Petner will be emceeing the Princess and Queen Pageants event.