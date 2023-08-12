JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over 150 runners lined up for Second Chance Fundraising’s seventh annual awareness run at the Berwind-Wayside Festival Park in Johnstown Saturday morning.

Second Chance Fundraising is a non-profit that works to raise money and awareness for organ donations. Co-founder Craig Smith says that he started the foundation after a health scare and transplant of his own.

“I was the fortunate recipient of a life-saving heart transplant in 2015 when I was 28 years old,” said Smith. “I really wanted to try to give back to the cause. Organ donation isn’t a topic that a lot of people talk about even though it’s a very big problem. There’s over 100,000 people in the U.S. that are waiting on the waiting list right now.”

That list includes over seven thousand Pennsylvanians with over 250 children across the state. Smith says it is amazing how much the event has grown from when it started.

“We wanted to do something to really get the word out,” said Smith. “Especially here in our hometown of Johnstown. Get more people talking about donation and help raise money for those awareness initiatives.”

Wendy Geibig has been involved with the group since its start after her son passed away seven years ago. Just two years ago her brother also passed away. Both were organ donors, and Geibig says because of that she has seen first-hand how a life-saving gift can come out of tragedy.

“The gentleman that received my son’s heart, reached out to me rather quickly through the center for organ donation,” said Geibig. “He is a wonderful man, he has been given a second chance at life and a second chance to be an amazing husband to his wife of 42 years and a wonderful grandfather to his grandson Lucas.”

All of the proceeds raised go toward more awareness and education efforts that show just how quick and easy it is to sign up to be a donor.

“We need to be having these conversations with our children who are of driver’s license age,” said Geibig. “It’s very easy to have a conversation and just give them the opportunity to make the decision themselves.”

In Pennsylvania, you’re afforded the opportunity to choose to be an organ donor when you first get your driver’s license and then every time you renew it.