CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Stadium Pub & Grille, You in Flood City and The Freight Station will be hosting the 7th annual Johnstown Zombie Crawl this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 and registration is from 7 – 8 p.m. at the Stadium Pub. The cost is $10 and the event is cash only.

Starting at 7 p.m. Transportation will take participants between venues. Transportation ends at midnight, so make sure you plan to be where you to at that time.

This event is restricted to people 21 years and older. Drinking is optional. If you choose to do so, please drink responsibly, be respectful, designate a driver for the end of the night…and have some fun!

The $10 fee Includes unlimited rides between quarantine locations, specials, entertainment, donation toward continued events.

The night is of course zombie themed and features 8 downtown venues. Each of them has a drink special for the night.