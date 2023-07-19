CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a series of thefts from multiple vehicles in the Bellefonte area.

The thefts occurred Tuesday evening where several vehicles had items stolen from inside them, according to the Bellefonte Borough Police Department. Most of the vehicles were entered in the Parkview Heights area of town while several others were reported in the Wiltshire Development area of Spring Township and were victimized in a similar fashion.

Approximately $800 in items and cash were stolen from the vehicles. Police said the vehicles were left unsecured in each instance and are urging residents to not keep any valuable items in their vehicles.

Residents are also being asked to always lock their vehicles and to call police to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call Bellefonte Borough police at (814) 353-2320.