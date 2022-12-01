SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary that occurred in Somerset Township where 100 Bitcoin mining computers were taken from a warehouse.

On Nov. 16, state police said the unknown suspect(s) forced their way into a warehouse at the 1000 block of S Center Avenue through a wooden roll-up style door. Once inside, it’s reported the suspect(s) took an estimated 100 Bitcoin mining computers — each of which has an $800 value.

Also stolen were large amounts of electrical breakers, copper wiring and outlet power strips in addition to video surveillance devices.

Anyone with information on the suspect(s) should reach out to state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.