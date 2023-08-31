CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) —A Penn State-themed hard cider will be available at Beaver Stadium this season and is crafted by a local cidery.

814 Cider Works’ “WHITE OUT” grape cider will be available at Beaver Stadium, starting Saturday, Sept. 2 during Penn State’s home opener against West Virginia University, for attendees 21 and older to enjoy.

814 Cider Works “WHITE OUT” Grape Cider

According to their website, 814 Cider Works says their “WHITE OUT” cider is a semi-sweet blend of lush apples and white grapes straight off the vine and presents a refreshing mouthfeel with a subtle tartness. The cider will be available in 16 oz. cans.

The 2023-24 season marks the first full season that Beaver Stadium full be offering alcoholic beverages. Last September, the Penn State Board of Trustees voted to expand alcohol sales to the general public.

Beaver Stadium does limit attendees to purchasing a maximum of two 16 oz. cans of any alcoholic beverage at one time.

814 Cider Works is located at 3392 Shingletown Road in State College and is open Friday through Sunday. Check out their website and new Facebook page for the latest.