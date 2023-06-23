BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cyclists with the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance are in the middle of a two-week 700-mile state-wide journey along the 9/11 trail alignment from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia.

Alliance members are stopping in Duncansville for the night. The cyclists visited the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville Friday before arriving in Blair County. Advisory board member Bruce White said the main goal of the tour is fundraising for the alliance.

“We want to see the history of 9/11 to last beyond our generation. Everybody in our generation knows exactly where they were that day. But we want our grandkids and our great, great grandkids to also feel the emotion of that day, just like we may feel the emotion of Gettysburg,” White said.

Participants are asked to donate or fundraise $2,000. Proceeds will support the Alliance’s efforts to create a multi-use trail connecting the three locations impacted by 9/11 which include Shanksville, New York City and Washington D.C. The trail would span 1,300 miles.

The cyclists will arrive in Philadelphia on Monday, July 3.