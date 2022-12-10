ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One year ago, the Central PA 9/11 Remembrance Committee made a promise that they would support local first responders in the area. Saturday morning they made good on that promise, giving $500 checks to 15 different Blair County fire departments.

“Well, we live in a world that loves to celebrate heroes,” Committee member Tony DeGol said. “We often look to them in places like NFL stadiums or in Hollywood movies. The truth is, we here in Blair County can find our most cherished heroes closer to home.”

The money was applied for by each company through their application process and will be put toward equipment that they use every day.

“Life-saving oxygen tanks, to defibrillators, to equipment for on the trucks, we had one company that was hoping that we’d even be able to get them a new truck,” Duane Bordell, the chairman of the 9/11 memorial committee, said. “But in essence, it’s equipment that they use on a daily basis in fighting the fires here in the Blair County area.”

Bordell said the committee is grateful to help the local departments while still continuing to honor those who gave their lives on 9/11.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It’s on the minds of people even though it’s twenty years later,” Bordell said. “And we are looking forward to the 25th anniversary in 2026. But we want to keep it at the forefront of people’s minds, with everything that has happened in America, in particular, today, and even around the world.”