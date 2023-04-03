BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth over $900,000 was recently sold in Blair County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reported a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at Leighty’s Farm Market at 16187 Dunnings Highway in Newry for a Friday, March 31 drawing. The ticket matched all five balls that were drawn to win $926,569.50.

The winning numbers were 3-4-32-37-41. The farm market will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Over 20,400 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the same drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

A Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Players can learn more about Cash 5 with Quick Cash games by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the PA Lottery App.

Anyone with a winning ticket is asked to contact the nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.