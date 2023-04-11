(WTAJ)–The second week of April marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. That recognizes the services done by 9-1-1 call center workers.

9-1-1 call workers are some of the most essential to providing safety to citizens 24/7. Bedford and Blair County Emergency Department Directors said this week shows their appreciation for their staff.

“The importance of this week is to show appreciation to my staff,” said Bedford County Emergency Department Director Alex Delia. “Without them, none of this is possible. The time and effort, and personal sacrifice they put into providing the service for the public safety, as well as help our first responders who are responding to these incidents.”

“National Telecommunicators Week is essential a chance to honor those people that many people don’t often see or hear unless you call 911,” Said Blair County Emergency Department Director Mark Taylor. “They are truly the first first responder.”

However, both departments are in much better positions than one year ago. That includes having better staffing levels and retention rates.

Bedford County 9-1-1 centers were around 65 to 70% fully staffed one year ago. Delia described the struggles involved in filling the needed gaps between shifts.

“We’ve had our trials and tribulations in terms of staffing shortages having to fill gaps,” Delia said. “Having our staff cover down in a way that’s extraordinary to make operations here run. But we were able to make it through and get to a stable point. So, we’re grateful for that.”

Delia said they are now 80% fully staffed. However, they expect to remain short-staffed for a period of time. But Delia said they’re at the point where their department is not overworked and has manageable workloads.

Blair County was down around eight people at its height. Taylor said once their current trainees finish their classes, they will have 31 out of 35 of their positions filled.

“It’s important that we get the right candidates,” Taylor said. “This last class we put through looks very professional, and we’re excited for them to come out and to get a new training class started. So things are definitely better than when they were this time a year ago.”

Both departments said a large part of the increase in staff is their recruitment efforts by county government. That includes their human resources departments promoting the jobs, and through word of mouth from current staff.

Bedford County increased their hourly wages for full and part-time staff. Delia calls it a collaborative effort between the county governments and his staff.

“Our human resources have been instrumental in doing a lot of outreach in doing the recruiting in that process going through the various job forms that are available to us,” Delia said. “Then the commissioners as well have been able to help out bolstering the hourly rates that we had in the past, get us to help with recruitment and retention there.”

Both departments are at consistent call levels but not as high as during the pandemic.