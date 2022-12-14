JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in the southern part of Jefferson County are currently unable to call 911 from certain phone lines.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services announced Wednesday evening Verizon customers in the 938 and 939 exchanges are experiencing the interruption. The issue is reportedly affecting landline phones and callers will still be able to call 911 by cell service.

Verizon and technicians are currently working to restore the service, according to the department.