CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — We’ve seen a lot of conversation about young voter turnout for this year’s midterms but Centre County has someone who’s been voting every year for nearly three-quarters of a century.

94-year-old Jane Binney from State College has never missed an election, even a primary since 1950. Her son James Binney, a Penn State Professor, says she’s gone the extra mile several times to be able to cast her ballot.

“Even the one time, she was in labor and stopped to vote before she had my brother in 1956,” James said. “And, ironically, he later became a politician.”

“My husband was with me then, and we stopped and I voted and drove 17 more miles to the hospital,” Jane said.

James says his mom taught him voting is a privilege and convinced him to become a political science professor.