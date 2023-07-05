CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 9th annual Chernisky Classic is a family-friendly event that includes several courses for participants to run and enjoy.

It features a 5K run/walk, a 10K run, and a firecracker race for kids 8 and under. Both the 5K and 10K out-and-back courses take place on the Ghost Town Trail, a nationally recognized rail trail in Cambria County that has been named the 2020 Trail of the Year.

5K participants will pass by a water station at the turnaround point; 10K participants will pass by the water station twice. Restrooms are located at the Start/Finish Line at the Young People’s Community Center (300 Prave St., Ebensburg, PA 15931).

Firetrucks and firefighters will be at the event to greet and interact with kids. 100% of proceeds benefit the Training Facility of the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association.

While it is too late to register online you can still register at the event on the day of. The registration fee will be $33.

All finishers receive a voucher for a Johnstown Tomahawks game for the 2023-2024 season. Prizes will be given to the top 5 male/female finishers of the 5k and 10k running events. The firecracker Race is free for children.

The event will take place on Saturday, July 8 and will start at the Young People’s Community Center (YPCC). Competitive runners of the 5k and 10k will start at 9:05 a.m. The Firecracker Race will take place at 10:20 a.m.

All participants starting at the 9:05 am group start time will be officially timed by Randy Wilson, coach of Central Cambria Cross Country.