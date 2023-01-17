BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – If you are looking for some good soup or chili, you might want to stop by Bedford on Saturday, Jan. 21.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the 9th annual chili and soup cookoff is taking place.

You can taste and hopefully enjoy a variety of different chilis and soups from different restaurants as they compete to see who comes out on top and you can be the judge!

You can turn in your ballot for a chance to win 50 dollars in Bedford bucks, which can be used at any of the participating restaurants.

And WTAJ’s very own Jordan Tracy is going to be there as an official judge for the competition!