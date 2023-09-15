HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whipple Dam State Park has closed the beach after a routine bacteria sampling.

According to officials, the closure is routine, saying the beach is sampled weekly for bacteria and it gets elevated when there are high flows due to rain/thunderstorms.

E.coli bacteria are always present in natural water sources and the concentration goes up when the water is high and/or muddy and more organic material is present, they said in a Facebook post.

Officials said that could potentially cause illness if large amounts of the water get swallowed, which is normal with natural and untreated water.

Currently, the beach is only closed for the weekend as there wasn’t enough time to resample the water and get the results back in time.