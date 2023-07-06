ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A relatively unknown historic site in Altoona recently got a boost after the Pennsylvania Hallowed Grounds and Preservation Pennsylvania announced a wave of grants.

As part of the African American Cemetery Stewardship Program, Eastern Light Cemetery is one of 13 cemeteries chosen to receive funding to aid in the preservation of historical sites.

There are 200 people buried at the cemetery, located at the intersection of 10th Street and First Avenue, but there are less than 50 tombstones representing them.

Community Historian Harriett Gaston aims to pay tribute to the individuals resting in the cemetery, that’s been around since 1864.

“As our history continues to be learned, found and discovered the recognition and importance of cemeteries like eastern light. A cemetery which houses six United States colored troops soldiers there remains along with other people who called Altoona home,” Gaston said.

The funding announcement includes a $2,000 direct grant to be used for work on the cemetery’s grounds and restoration of cemetery monuments. The cemetery also received $5,000 to be used for developing a preservation plan.

Possible projects could include repair and repainting of the fence, signage, tree work, or other needs identified by the group working to restore the cemetery.

Six members of the United States Colored Troops who fought in the Civil War are buried at Eastern Light.

The first Black graduate of then-Altoona High School, William H. Smith, is also buried in Eastern Light.

Today, the cemetery is no longer active, with the latest marker dated 1944. More than 100 African American cemeteries have been identified in Pennsylvania since receiving the grant.