ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Catalyst Church in Altoona hosted A Night to Shine, a prom experience for individuals with special needs.

Visitors came dressed in their best to walk down the red carpet and hit the dance floor, for the first time in two years.

“The Tim Tebow Foundation is our sponsor,” April Blackie, the wife of the pastor at Catalyst Church and an organizer of the event, said “But all of these events are hosted by local churches, so we signed on to do it and then the last two years we’ve been virtual. Which is not fun, but we are so lucky to be back in person.”

April said that volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this possible. Festivities include limo rides around the city, karaoke rooms, a sensory room, and even a hair stylist station.

“Fifteen percent of our population are people with special needs,” Blackie said. “And they are one of the most under-serviced populations, and this is just a wonderful thing. Something that’s designed just for them. Everything we do from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they leave is designed for things that they want to do.”

At the end of the evening, everyone gets a crown, to signify how important they all are.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“We are all God’s children, and we want to make these people feel special,” Blackie said. “And so, in a prom setting there’s always a king and queen at the prom. And so that’s what we do at the end of the evening. We have a message that is videotaped from Tim Tebow himself and his wife.”