JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1990 two Reynoldsville veterans decide that they wanted to have a park dedicated to remembering those who served.

Fast forward 32 years and the Kenneth L.. Lyons Veterans Memorial Park is a highlight on Mainstreet in downtown Reynoldsville.

“They went through hell, people don’t realize what these poor people went through,” Francis Caltagarone said.

Francis Caltagarone is a longtime Reynoldsville resident, a veteran, and one of the masterminds behind the memorial park.

“I had 5 brothers in the service in World War II, 3 of them were in heavy combat and it was scary. I was 10 years old when the war broke out and there was a theater down the road and I got to know most of these people on the monuments,” Caltagarone said.

It was at first a dream for Caltagarone. Every time he would make progress he would fall back until one day everything started to take shape.

“It was one of those things that it was Frances’s dream and there were other people involved at the time and they really couldn’t get going so I held a public meeting one time just to find out what do we need to do in the borough to make things better and Dan and Francis approached me and said the big thing we’d like to do is put the veteran’s memorial park on main st. That was a couple of years ago and that’s when everything came together, it seemed like for some reason all the things came together at the right time,” Sam Bundy, Consultant for the park committee said.

This park was built by volunteers which helped save thousands of dollars.

“I did it for my brother, he was in Vietnam and he died of agent orange, so I sorta dedicated my time here,” Ralph T. August, a member of the borough council and a volunteer said.

The park will not only be used to honor those who serve but it also creates a space for community members too.

“What we want it to be is a permanent place to honor those who served,” President of the park committee Dan Edwards said. “The Amphitheater is there so that the community can enjoy this park. Our veterans can have their ceremonies and it can be used year-round.”

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

The group is planning on holding a large gathering at the park to celebrate Memorial Day this upcoming year. They also plan to hold festivals and other community events at the location in the future.