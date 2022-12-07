STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County.

Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ Wednesday.

“…we are continuing to spread our wings further west into Central PA and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College,” Bruce said.

Specifics of where the store would be and when construction would begin were not given, as Wawa is still looking to select a site and needs to get the land development approved.

Bruce said that Wawa received thousands of requests to bring a store into the area, so they knew that Happy Valley was the right spot.

“Over the years, we have received thousands of requests to expand into this market, and with so many Penn State students and community members coming from existing “Wawalands,” we knew this was the perfect place to spread our wings,” Bruce said.

In June, the store announced in a news release plans to grow its footprint by looking at possibly opening about 40 other stores in the coming years. A Wawa in State College would mean that Sheetz and Rutters would have another competitor in the Centre County area.

In April 1964, the first Wawa opened in Delaware County and has grown its footprint with hundreds of stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Florida.