JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Small town with big flavor, that’s the motto for Grounded Cafe and Eatery located along Main Street in Brockway.

The Cafe marked its grand opening on Monday, April 10. They serve, coffee, tea, paninis, salad, soup, smoothies, baked goods and more.

The owner Breeanna Wal said the idea for the cafe is almost a year in the making.

“Crazy and that’s why she’s here because she helped through the entire process we started back in summer and we just opened today,” Wal said. “Just bringing the community in and getting to see people every day and people loving to come in here.”

They’re open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.