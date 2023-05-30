ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 200 Altoona Area High School seniors and juniors and 23 teachers took to the parks and streets on Tuesday for the 6th annual “Toona Tune-Up” community service initiative to prepare public spaces for the summer.

Some students pulled weeds and put new mulch down in Heritage Plaza and on the Railroaders Museum walkway while others raked leaves and painted benches and tables in Highland Park with a total of nine other locations.

With the last week of school and graduation on Friday, students said it’s a great way to wrap up the school year.

“Knowing that we’re making a place we all walk through or go to just a little more lovable makes me genuinely happy,” senior Eli Costanzo said, who removed old plants and weeds, mulched and cleaned up at the Railroaders Museum.

He and fellow seniors Owen Balog and Tyler Houb said it took 2 hours to pull out two old, dying plants with roots far down in the ground.

Costanzo, Houb and Balog holding roots they say took them over 2 hours to pull out of the ground.

“It really didn’t want to go,” Houb said. “We had to do a lot of digging. It was difficult, but rewarding.”

And community members will be rewarded, too. The students said the landscape looks massively better after they were done than when they got there.

“To be truthful, it seemed like the land hasn’t been cleaned for about five years,” Costanzo said. “I wish we had some before and after pics, but it looks ten times better than what it was.”

And they didn’t just do it for themselves but for all people to enjoy.

“That’s the whole point,” Houb said, “to make everything look a lot nicer for the community.”

The group at Highland Park had the same idea. Plus, they said it beats being in school.

“It’s way better,” senior Sean Bettwy said. “You don’t have to think very much. You can just come out and have a good time and hang out with your friends while you’re actually doing something productive.”

Bettwy and his classmates painted tables at the park bright red to make them look like new.

“It feels really rewarding. It feels very good to help the community,” senior Brady Duffy said. “People want to get out here and have fun, families and young children. It’s something you want to see.”

For the team at Heritage Plaza, teamwork made the dream work for a more appealing and inviting spot for all to enjoy.

“It just makes the area better and people will respect it more,” junior Thya Porter said. “It’s just easier to work all together than individually or by yourself.”

Students started around 8 or 9 a.m. and worked until the afternoon and were rewarded for their hard work with a lunch break. Some went out for lunch while the Highland Park team donated pizzas and snacks.