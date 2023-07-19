Pa. (WTAJ) — As the country’s average life expectancy grows older, more and more Americans are caring for those who once cared for them.

With costs for basic needs also increasing, AARP is advocating for more support for caregivers.

AARP Pennsylvania’s State President Emeritus Joanne Grossi said there are 48,000,000 Americans who are taking care of a loved one. Among that number is 1,500,000 who are living in Pennsylvania.

“These people are providing, here in Pennsylvania, $22 billion worth of unpaid care to a loved one and a lot of people are making choices to have to reduce work or retire early,” Grossi said.

She applauded measures that are being taken in the legislature to provide more protections for caregivers, like President Biden’s recent executive order that aims to offer more support to those caring for loved ones with dementia.

“We do think more can be done, including providing tax credits for caregivers and paid family leave and even paying for respite care and of course, increasing funding for our state agencies,” Grossi said.

A recent AARP survey found 70% of voters would be more likely to support a candidate who backs proposals to support family caregivers.

Grossi said AARP trends are showing more and more older adults are spending their years at home as opposed to going into assisted living, but may not be aware of the state resources available to them.

That’s the case locally, too.

“I find still consistently that there are seniors who have never heard of the services we have,” Centre County Office of Aging Director Quinten Burchfield said. “So we try to, as much as possible, do outreach events. Organizations contact us and we go out and we present on the services.”

Burchfield said one program in Centre County provides reimbursement to caregivers for supplies or respite care.

“Our caregiver support program supports caregivers in Centre County,” Burchfield said. “It can be an older adult who is being cared for or it can be a grandparent caring for a child.”

Grossi said it’s important for caregivers to be aware of these programs and take time to also care for themselves.

“There’s help for you out there,” Grossi said. “We know the emotional and physical and financial toll this takes on caregivers so please don’t hesitate to ask for help.”

You can learn more about AARP’s resources on their website.