ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Before the first pitch of the Altoona Mountain Lions’ game against Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon, the Altoona Area School District took a moment to recognize the first responders.

The first responders who were recognized were the ones who responded to a swatting call on March 29.

Police, EMS, AMED and other responders took to the field, getting applause from the players and faculty that they protect.

“We at the Altoona Area School District just wanted to thank all of the first responders who were so immediate with their action and able to help us that day, easing the mind of children, parents, teachers and all of us,” Assistant to the superintendent Haley Fleegle Said.

Police officer, for the Altoona Area School District Police Department, Gregory McNeal has spent half of his life in law enforcement. He says that the biggest difference in his new job from when he was a state trooper is that troopers don’t know the people they serve.

“But here in the district, we get to know people personally because we see them everyday,” McNeal said. “Everyday we get up, we dawn the armor, and we go into the campus. And we see people that are genuinely happy to see us and we’re genuinely happy to see them.”

McNeal says that he credits all of the departments for their cooperation and quick response to the hoax call. He is excited that everyone is getting the recognition they deserve, and feels confident that if an actual emergency occurred, they’d be ready.

“This is awesome,” McNeal added. “It’s just a beautiful day, and hopefully the team will do well. But everyone tells us how fortunate they feel that they have a police department within the school district. But I feel fortunate that I can protect and serve these people everyday.”