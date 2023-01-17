ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Area School Board voted at their meeting Tuesday evening to approve a policy amendment that allows their police force to carry semi-automatic patrol rifles.

The amendment is a result of officers bringing their concerns forward. They said that the school campus is too large for them to defend in a crisis scenario with their current weapons.

“The purpose is so that if there is a situation like that, heaven forbid, they will have access to what they need, equipment wise to deal with it,” District Superintendent Charles Prijatelj said.

The school district hasn’t received any pushback from parents regarding the amendment.

“Generally speaking I think the expectation is that we keep our staff and students as safe as possible and unfortunately, we live in a day in age where you know we know crisis’s happen at schools,” Community Relations Director for the district Paula Foreman said.

The Altoona Area School District Police Department is recognized by the state, meaning that their officers will have to complete the same necessary weapons training that other officers have for other departments.

“We have a licensed patrol rifle instructor on staff within the department, and our officers are trained to use these weapons in the event that they are needed,” Foreman said.

